OSCE Centre organizes lectures on codes of conduct in law enforcement in Turkmenistan

By Trend





The OSCE Centre organized a series of lectures on codes of conduct and ethical standards in law enforcement from 14 to 19 October 2019 in Ashgabat, Trend reports referring to OSCE.

The Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Border Institute of the State Border Service of Turkmenistan each hosted a programme of lectures. They were attended by police cadets, law students from the Institute of International Relations and the Turkmen State University and cadets of the Border and Military Institutes.

The series was organized to allow students to develop their knowledge of international standards of ethics in law enforcement and to familiarize themselves with practical examples based on the work of international organizations such as the UN, the Council of Europe and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in the area of good governance.

The event was led by Yaroslav Strelchenok, a lecturer on anti-corruption and professional ethics at the University of Turiba in Latvia and consultant-adviser on anti-corruption projects to international organizations.

In her opening speech, Natalya Drozd, Head of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat, underlined the importance of such events for the training of future state employees. She said: “The professional and moral potential of any working collective, and in particular of law enforcement agencies, is the capacity of their employees to oppose criminality and corruption. It also means their ability to overcome daily challenges and the impact of negative factors which may weaken their feeling of duty, responsibility, integrity and professionalism”.

The lectures touched on anti-corruption practices within state institutions and how to improve the efficacy of such measures. Under the expert’s guidance, students considered issues such as the importance of transparency in state institutions and the correct application of effective codes of conduct. The students also participated in a discussion on conflicts of interests and the potential problems arising from them.

The series of three events brought together more than 250 students from five institutions of higher education.