ADB: Georgia to help develop economic co-op between Europe and Asia

By Trend

Georgia will take an important place in deepening trade and economic cooperation between Europe and Asia, said Takehiko Nakao, President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Trend reports via the Georgian Finance Ministry.

He made the remarks at a meeting with Georgian Finance Minister Ivane Machavariani.

The parties discussed the priority areas of Georgia’s strategy for 2019-2023 aimed at deepening regional ties, developing the private sector and urban infrastructure.

“I had a very good meeting with the Minister of Finance of Georgia. As you know, last year I visited your country, and I was impressed by the improved business environment of Georgia,” said Nakao.

The Asian Development Bank is an important partner of Georgia. ADB's current funding for Georgia is about $2.4 billion.