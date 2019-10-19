MFAs of Kazakhstan, Uruguay hold first bilateral meeting

By Trend





Ministers of foreign affairs of Kazakhstan and Uruguay has discussed relevant issues of bilateral agenda within the framework of the Uruguay’s foreign minister’s first ever visit to Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Within the framework of the negotiations, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Uruguay’s Foreign Minister Rodolfo Nin Novoa noted positive dynamics of bilateral relations development, stated necessity of further development of politic dialogue, exchanged opinions on main international and regional issues.

Parties highlighted the importance of increasing cooperation in trade and economic, and investments areas, having stated prospects for development between Eurasian Economic Union and MERCOSUR, as well as within the framework of One Belt One Road initiative.

Tileuberdi, having noted favorable conditions created for foreign business in Kazakhstan, called for Uruguay’s party to implement joint projects in agriculture and exchange of expertise in health care and tourism. Ministers also expressed interest in strengthening of multilateral dialogue.

In his turn, Novoa confirmed Montevideo’s goal to further build constructive and mutually beneficial relations with Nur Sultan, and invited Tileuberdi to visit Uruguay.