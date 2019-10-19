Post-revolutionary Armenian authorities eliminate rivals - experts

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

A court in Armenia has changed preventive measure against the executive director of the Hayastan All –Armenian Fund Ara Vardanyan, and remanded him in custody following fresh charges of embezzlement.

On October 9, Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction approved a motion to select the arrest as a preventive measure against Vardanyan on new charges of misappropriation or embezzlement in large amount.

Vardanyan has earlier been charged for misappropriating funds of the charity organization for personal goals, was arrested, but later was released on bail.

Vardnayan’s defence lawyers Lusine Sahakyan and Yervand Varosyan have said that the accusation was based on the fact of non-delivery to the addressees of the products of companies managed by the Fund.

The lawyers noted that Vardanyan denied the charges against Vardanyan. They also said that the preliminary investigation body has failed to present relevant evidence to the court. They also emphasized that although the court’s decision on the arrest had not yet been announced, the employees of the penitentiary institution who had to accompany him to the remanded center arrived at the court.

“This charge, as well as the selection of a preventive measure in the form of detention with respect to a person who never violated the conditions of release on bail for the period of a year and three months, testifies that Ara Vardanyan’s socio-political activity served as a reason [for his arrest]” Vardanyan’s lawyers have said in their joint statement.

Vardanyan was detained on July 3, 2018, by Armenian Security Service, and was charged with abuse of power. He was later released on bail. Vardanyan admitted to using the Fund's credit line of 25 million drams ($55,000) to bet at online casinos. The Fund representatives later said that Vardanyan returned money that he spent from the Fund’s budget.

It’s worth mentioning thatVardanyan had recently been actively supporting ex-president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan who is presently under arrest.

Many Armenian experts agree that the repeated arrest of Vardanyan is politically motivated. The Head of the Civil Tribune initiative, Aghvan Poghosyan, believes that the post-revolutionary Armenian authorities resort to repressions to intimidate the opposition and the media representatives. He expressed confidence that Vardanyan was arrested for joining a group of figures who demand the release of Kocharyan. “This is demonstrative intimidation of opponents. Pashinyan wants opponents to know that arrest will ensue criticism,” he noted.

Director of the Armenian Center for Political and International Studies Aghasi Yenokyan said that the Armenian authorities were surprised to find out that there are people in Armenia do not fear Pashinyan and being arrested. He stated that Vardanyan’s arrest, as well as other high-profile former officials, no longer cause an enthusiastic reaction of the Armenian population.

Yenokyan believes that Pashinyan did not justify the hopes pinned on the velvet revolution. Contrary to their pre-revolutionary promises to make people’s lives better, the efforts of the current Armenian authorities are aimed at two things: to hold Robert Kocharyan under arrest and to remove the president of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan. He also said that judging by the scale of the repression, there will not be enough prisons for everyone soon, and Pashinyan will have to build concentration camps