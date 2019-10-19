New Election Program to help Georgia to move forward on its way to democracy: envoy

By Trend





Transformation onto proportional election system is an important period and a good opportunity for Georgia to develop and strengthen democratic institutions in the country, said acting US Ambassador to Georgia Elizabeth Rood, Trend reports via the Georgian media outlets.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) begins a new 4-year program in support of political processes in Georgia for the 2020 parliamentary elections and the aftermath period.

The budget of the program is $14 million.

The presentation of the program was held at Sheraton Metechi Palace Hotel in Tbilisi.

According to Rood, the election reform is a good possibility to correct faults detected by international election observer organizations during the previous elections, and to create a more fair and equal election environment for every political player.

“We believe that the project will help Georgia to strengthen democratic institutions and help the country to move forward on its way to democracy,” Rood said.

