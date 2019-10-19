TODAY.AZ / World news

New head appointed to Georgian State Security Service

18 October 2019 [14:48] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The Georgian parliament has approved Grigol Liluashvili as the new head of the Georgian State Security Service (SSS), replacing Vakhtang Gomelauri in the role, Trend reports via the Georgian media outlets.

Some 85 MPs voted for Liluashvili, while eight voted against him in the 150-member parliament.

Liluashvili, had served as deputy head of SSS since 2017 and the first deputy head of the same agency since January 2019.

Liluashvili was MP in the parliament back in 2016, before being appointed deputy head of SSS in December 2017.

Gomelauri became the minister of internal affairs of Georgia last month and the post of the head of SSS has been vacant since then.

