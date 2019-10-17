Rouhani praises Iranian advanced medicine

By Trend





Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attended the ceremony on the start of the academic year at the universities of the country held at Tehran University on Oct. 16, Trend reports citing IRIB.

“Over 41 years after the revolution, we have had economic problems, war and pressures, but the university has fulfilled its mission in various disciplines. We are not far behind the world and advanced societies, and we have made good developments in performance and knowledge,” noted Iranian president.

Speaking about Iran's advanced medicine sector, Rouhani said: “I have met a specialist working in a medical center in Germany who brought one of his relatives, who needed a surgery, to Tehran for the treatment. I asked him whether Germany would be a better option. He answered that quality of medical services in Iran are at a good level and that our health centers are better than European ones in terms of treatment.”

The president added that the country is proud of so many professors and researchers. Meantime, in his words, students shall learn science alongside gaining skills to be successful in employment.

“Why there are not enough jobs for graduates? Someone may say this is because of economic problems or lack of economic development of, and investments in, the country,” Rouhani said. “However, a graduate with good practical skills will get the job sooner than a scientist who is good only in theory.”