Turkmenistan, Russia agree to co-op in information security

By Trend





Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation agreed on cooperation in the field of ensuring international information security, Trend reports referring to a joint statement made between Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The presidents emphasize that the unlawful use of modern information and communication technologies, including the purposes incompatible with the tasks of maintaining international peace, security and stability, may pose a threat to the country, its citizens and society as a whole.

The two presidents called on the world community to take all necessary measures to prevent the use of information and communication technologies to interfere in the internal affairs of sovereign countries, for terrorist purposes and to commit crimes, including those related to unlawful access to computer information, as well as the creation, use and dissemination of malicious computer programs.

The presidents are convinced that national measures of ensuring information security must be complemented by consolidated actions at the bilateral, multilateral, regional and global levels.

In this context, the presidents of two countries support the activity being carried out within the UN to develop rules, norms and principles of responsible attitude of the countries in the information space.