Uzbekistan, Turkey’s Presidents discuss joint investment projects in Baku

By Trend





On Oct. 15, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a meeting in Baku, Trend reports citing the press service of Uzbekistan’s president.

The presidents arrived in the capital of Azerbaijan to participate in the 7th summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (CCTS-Turkic Council) on Oct 14-15.

Having welcomed each other, the heads of state expressed satisfaction with the growing Uzbek-Turkish friendship, multifaceted cooperation and strategic partnership with particular satisfaction.

The President of Turkey sincerely congratulated the Uzbek side on the country's accession to the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states, noting the importance of this decision for the development of bilateral relations and regional cooperation.

During the talks, issues related to continuation of a constructive political dialogue, and expansion of cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, energy, tourism and other areas were discussed.

The importance of supporting joint investment projects involving leading companies of the two countries was emphasized.

The presidents of Uzbekistan and Turkey also exchanged views on pressing issues of international politics and regional cooperation, and reviewed the schedule of upcoming events at the highest level.

On Oct. 3, 2009, at the summit in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, it was announced about the creation of a new organization, and its activity principles are reflected in the Istanbul Declaration of Sept. 16, 2010.

At the first stage, the Turkic Council included Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

On Sept. 14, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev ratified the Nakhchivan agreement on the establishment of the Cooperation Council for Turkic Speaking states.

The structures of the Turkic Council include the Secretariat in Istanbul, the Council of Presidents, the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Committee of Senior Officials, the Council of Elders of Turkic Speaking States, the Parliamentary Assembly (TURKPA) in Baku, the International Turkic Academy in Nur Sultan city and the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) in Ankara.

Over the entire existence period of the organization, six meetings of leaders of the member countries of the Turkic Council took place.