Turkmenistan, China hold political consultations

By Trend





Political consultations were held at Turkmenistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs between the foreign affairs agencies of Turkmenistan and the People's Republic of China at the level of deputy foreign ministers on Oct. 14, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen ministry.

Chinese delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China Le Yucheng.

In particular, the parties discussed pressing issues of the regional and international agenda. Speaking about the activation of contacts at the highest levels, diplomats noted the special importance of organizing visits by the heads of the two states.

Diplomats also identified priority areas of cooperation in such areas of the agenda as agriculture, transport, logistics, healthcare, science, education, culture, art, as well as sports and tourism, where each country has great potential for full implementation.

Speaking about the intensification of interactions in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, the parties considered the creation of various centers in Turkmenistan for the study and promotion of the Chinese language and identity, including the implementation of promising mutually beneficial projects in this area.

On the same day, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, received the Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Le Yucheng.

During a constructive conversation, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral interaction. The diplomats discussed important issues of cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade-economic, cultural and humanitarian sectors.