Global tourism economy forum kicks off in Macao

By Trend





The Global Tourism Economy Forum, organized by the government of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), kicked off here on Monday, reports Trend referring to Xinhuanet.com.

The two-day event, under the theme of "Tourism and Leisure: Roadmap to a Beautiful Life," attracted industry leaders and experts to share insightful perspectives in an array of sessions.

Chief Executive of the Macao SAR Chui Sai On said in his opening speech that the forum is an advanced platform for international exchange and cooperation in tourism, and leverages Macao's institutional, cultural and geographical advantages to push forward sustainable tourism and economic development.

Zurab Pololikashvili, secretary-general of World Tourism Organization, highlighted in his opening speech that tourism is not just about numbers and economic benefits, but also about healthy lifestyles and the well-being of society.

The forum includes a range of discussion panels, special interviews as well as concurrent activities including exhibitions, business matching and networking sessions.

It is also dedicated to radiating an increasingly far-reaching impact as an advanced platform for international tourism exchange and cooperation, the organizers said.