TODAY.AZ / World news

Turkmen delegation attends World Customs Organization conference

14 October 2019 [12:38] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The Turkmen delegation took part in the World Customs Organization (WCO) Global Communication Strategies Conference held in Brussels, Trend reports Oct. 14 with reference to the Turkmen State Customs Service.

The event was held on the “Communicating seamlessly in the digital age” theme.

The conference has become a convenient platform for sharing best practices in introducing new communication strategies and approaches, the report said.

The issues facing the customs administrations and those related to the use of communication means in customs were discussed at the conference.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/187247.html

Print version

Views: 212

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also