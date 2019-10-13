Turkmenistan holds discussions with UN rep for refugee issues

By Trend





The Turkmen delegation met in Geneva with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi and Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Antonio Vitorino, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen State Migration Service.

At the meeting, high level of cooperation between Turkmenistan and these structures was noted. The high commissioner expressed gratitude to Turkmenistan for the work to reduce the number of stateless persons, noting that Turkmenistan’s experience is a good example for other states, the report said.

During the meeting, issues of migration, security and the fight against human trafficking were also discussed.

In November 2014, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) approved a plan of action to eradicate statelessness for 2014-2024, which was enshrined in a resolution of the UN General Assembly. In 2011-2018, 8,880 people were accepted into the citizenship of Turkmenistan.