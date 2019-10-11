Armenian Patriarchate in Istanbul praying for Turkish army's success in Syria

By Trend





The Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople, based in Istanbul, is praying for the Turkish army’s success in Syria, the Patriarchate said in a statement, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

The Patriarchate is praying for peace on Turkey’s borders and so that these territories are completely cleared of terrorists.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the beginning of a new military operation entitled ‘Peace Spring' in Syria on Oct. 9. The president stressed that Turkey will completely destroy the hotbeds of terrorism in northern Syria.

On Oct. 7, Erdogan said that in anticipation of the beginning of new military operations by the Turkish Armed Forces in northern Syria, the US servicemen began to leave the region.