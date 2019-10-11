Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan agree on diversification of co-op

By Trend





On Oct. 10, a meeting was held in Ashgabat city between Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who arrived to participate in a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State, Trend reports Oct. 11, citing the Turkmenistan State News Agency.

An exchange of views on key aspects of cooperation took place and interest in diversifying partnership with great potential was confirmed, the report said.

In this context, positive assessment was given to the activities of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation.

The heads of state noted the importance of implementing joint infrastructure projects, and above all, the formation of a new transit corridor that will allow in the shortest way accessing the seaports in Iran, Oman and India, having created opportunities for further growth in trade, transit and investments.

Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan successfully interact in both bilateral and multilateral formats, demonstrating the coincidence or closeness of positions on topical issues of the regional and global agenda, the report said.

From January to June 2019, the trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan amounted to $257 million, which is 2.8 times more compared to the same period last year.

This year, contracts for the supply of agricultural equipment, chemical fertilizers and other products to Turkmenistan were successfully implemented.

Large-scale projects being implemented in Uzbekistan have allowed increasing the volume of imports of various industrial goods, including cement, glassware, building materials, equipment and furniture from Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, which have impressive reserves of hydrocarbon resources, are in favor of diversification of energy flows. The implementation of the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan–China gas pipeline project, which was put into operation in 2009, is a good example of this.

Ashgabat is ready to intensify cooperation in the framework of the project on the supply of electricity from Central to South Asia through the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Tajikistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan route.

At this stage, the two countries are also discussing a project to establish the Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Iran-Oman transport route. This will significantly increase international transit traffic and provide a new communication corridor to world markets.