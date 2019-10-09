Uzbekistan may become observer in EAEU in 2020

By Trend





The decision on Uzbekistan’s possible acquisition of observer status in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) may be made next year, Trend reports citing Uzbek media, as stated by the Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Farit Mukhametshin following the results of a trip of senators to Tashkent.

“As far as we understood from the conversations, apparently, the decision on Uzbekistan becoming an observer in the Eurasian Economic Union may be made next year,” he said.

Speaker of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matvienko said that the Uzbek authorities are considering the issue.

According to the first deputy chairman of the Senate of Parliament Sadyk Safayev, Uzbekistan will proceed only from its national interests when deciding on joining the EAEU.

“The main leitmotif of studying the issue of joining any organization, including the EAEU, is the national interests of Uzbekistan. For us, the priority of national interests is an inviolable right,” Safayev said.

Currently, the EAEU includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Armenia. Moldova has the observer status in the organization.