Iranian currency rates for October 7

The rates of nine foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 25 other currencies have decreased, according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 46,117 rials.
Foreign currencies
Iranian rial
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
51,775
1 Swiss franc
CHF
42,177
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,267
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,618
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,176
1 Indian rupee
INR
592
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
138,137
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
26,764
100 Japanese yens
JPY
39,299
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,355
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,233
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,530
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,509
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,787
1 Turkish lira
TRY
7,354
1 Russian ruble
RUB
649
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
3,520
1 Syrian pound
SYP
82
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,353
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,705
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,415
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
49,668
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
2,318
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
28
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
36,777
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
29,697
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
5,876
1 Malaysian ringgit
THB
137,944
100 Thai bahts
MYR
10,017
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
35,098
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,240
1 euro
EUR
46,117
100 Kazakh tenges
KZT
10,795
1 Georgian lari
GEL
14,176
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,966
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
537
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
20,288
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,758
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
81,034
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,334
1 Venezuelan bolivar
VEF
4,206
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,001
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 125,282 rials, and the price of $1 is 113,361 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 121,792 rials, and the price of $1 is 108,277 rials.
In the black market, $1 is worth about 113,000-116,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 125,000-128,000 rials.