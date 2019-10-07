Uzbekistan joins two int-l agreements

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev approved two international agreements, Trend reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Justice.

In particular, the president approved an agreement between the governments of Uzbekistan and Belarus on inter-regional cooperation.

The presidential decree also adopted a document on the interaction of customs authorities in the protection of intellectual property rights with the CIS countries. The document was signed at a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Government on May 31 in Ashgabat.

The State Customs Committee is defined as the competent authority of Uzbekistan responsible for the implementation of this international treaty. The agreement allows the customs services of the CIS countries to exchange information on identified facts of counterfeit goods, which will effectively counteract the movement of such products.

The agreement will ensure a high level of protection of intellectual property rights in mutual trade in the Commonwealth.