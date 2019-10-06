China to build 127 key special railway lines by 2020

By Trend

China will plan and construct 127 key special railway lines by 2020, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), reports Trend referring to Xinhuanet.com.

These special lines, with a total length of 1,586 km, are expected to reduce the number of short shuttle trips, boost traffic efficiency and improve economic and social benefits, the NDRC said.

China has released a guideline on accelerating the construction of special railway lines, vowing to ensure 80 percent of the major coastal ports, large industrial and mining enterprises and new logistics parks will be accessible by the special lines by 2020.

The scale will reach 85 percent by 2025, with all main ports along the Yangtze River accessible by rail, according to the guideline.