Turkey-Japan joint project in Uzbekistan to save up to 500 mcm of gas

By Trend

Up to 500 million cubic meters of natural gas can be saved after commissioning the second combined cycle gas turbine at the Navoi Thermal Power Plant (TPP) in Uzbekistan, Director General of Navoi TPP Kakhromon Ganiev told Trend at the construction site of Navoi TPP JSC during a press tour.

"The first power generating unit of a combined cycle gas turbine was built in Uzbekistan from 2009 to 2012," he added. "The second power generating unit has been constructed since 2017. The construction and commissioning is nearing completion. The second combined cycle gas turbine will be fully commissioned on a turnkey basis by late September."

The first combined cycle gas turbine was constructed in accordance with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s decree dated 2009 "On measures to implement the investment project for the construction of a combined cycle gas turbine at Navoi TPP".

The second combined cycle gas turbine is being constructed in accordance with the presidential decrees dated 2013, 2014 and 2016.

The construction project of the second combined cycle gas turbine is partially funded through the preferential loans of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), as well as the loans of the Fund for Reconstruction and Development of Uzbekistan and own funds of Uzbekenergo JSC.

"The contract is worth $448.58 million," Ganiev added. "A consortium of Japanese companies Mitsubishi Corporation and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power System is involved in the construction work. Turkey’s Calik Energy is a subcontractor."

"More than ten power generating units are planned to be built in Uzbekistan," he said. "As a result, there is a need to train personnel. We have built a training center, in which the personnel are trained to work with gas turbines. The instructors were trained by JICA."

"The instructors who will train the staff in Uzbekistan have been trained in Japan within a three-year program," Ganiev said. "There is no need to go to Japan."

"Navoi TPP has a capacity of 1,250 MW," he added. "The first combined cycle gas turbine, commissioned in 2012, has a capacity of 478 MW, while the second combined cycle gas turbine will operate with a capacity of 450 MW, which generates a total of 2,178 MW."

"However, the most powerful station is in Syrdarya region - 3,000 MW as there are 10 power generating units of 300 MW each," Ganiev said.

Moderator of the second combined cycle gas turbine construction project at Navoi TPP representing Mitsubishi Corporation and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power System Takayuki Kojima added that almost all the equipment was provided by Mitsubishi Corporation and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power System.

"Japanese companies provide Navoi TPP not only with gas turbines, but also with air-cooled compressors, main pipes and gas compressors," Kojima added.