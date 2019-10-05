TODAY.AZ / World news

Iranian currency rates for October 5

05 October 2019 [13:09] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The rates of 32 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 4 other currencies have decreased, according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 46,112 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,806

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,182

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,268

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,618

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,175

1 Indian rupee

INR

594

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,040

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,856

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,273

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,358

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,557

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,534

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,791

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,378

1 Russian ruble

RUB

645

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,529

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,434

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,462

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,695

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,316

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

28

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

36,891

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,706

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,876

1 Malaysian ringgit

THB

138,038

100 Thai bahts

MYR

10,034

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,229

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

1 euro

EUR

46,112

100 Kazakh tenges

KZT

10,828

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,176

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,973

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

538

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

20,193

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

81,246

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,336

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 126,375 rials, and the price of $1 is 114,365 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 120,835 rials, and the price of $1 is 112,000 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 113,000-116,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 125,000-128,000 rials.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/186975.html

Print version

Views: 159

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also