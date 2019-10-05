Iranian currency rates for October 5

|
By Trend
The rates of 32 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 4 other currencies have decreased, according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 46,112 rials.
Foreign currencies
Iranian rial
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
51,806
1 Swiss franc
CHF
42,182
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,268
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,618
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,175
1 Indian rupee
INR
594
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
138,040
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
26,856
100 Japanese yens
JPY
39,273
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,358
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,234
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,557
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,534
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,791
1 Turkish lira
TRY
7,378
1 Russian ruble
RUB
645
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
3,529
1 Syrian pound
SYP
82
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,434
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,462
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
49,695
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
2,316
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
28
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
36,891
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
29,706
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
5,876
1 Malaysian ringgit
THB
138,038
100 Thai bahts
MYR
10,034
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
35,229
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,240
1 euro
EUR
46,112
100 Kazakh tenges
KZT
10,828
1 Georgian lari
GEL
14,176
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,973
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
538
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
20,193
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,707
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
81,246
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,336
1 Venezuelan bolivar
VEF
4,206
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,001
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 126,375 rials, and the price of $1 is 114,365 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 120,835 rials, and the price of $1 is 112,000 rials.
In the black market, $1 is worth about 113,000-116,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 125,000-128,000 rials.