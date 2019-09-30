U.S. Dollar growing in Uzbekistan; Euro, pound falling

By Trend





The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has set new foreign exchange rates for the soum that will come into force on October 1, Trend reports citing the Uzbek media.

The U.S. dollar is growing in Uzbekistan, while the single European currency continues to lose ground.

The American currency went up by 22.11 soums up to 9446.65 soums. Euro weakened by 50.17 soums. From October 1, it will cost 10,332.75 soums. The Russian ruble fell by one soum to 146 soums.

The British pound also fell significantly in price by 150 soums to 11,608.04 soums.

The Uzbek currency began to rapidly depreciate in early August. In a few days, it fell by more than 10 percent against the dollar.

From August 20, commercial banks of Uzbekistan began to sell cash foreign currency. For the first day alone, Uzbeks bought up $10 million in currencies.