Israeli president expresses hope for Turkmen counterpart’s visit

In a letter to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymuhamedov, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin expressed hope for President Berdymuhamedov to visit Israel, Trend reports referring to the letter sent to the Turkmen counterpart on the occasion of Turkmenistan’s Independence Day which is celebrated on September 27.

“Let me express hope to welcome you in Jerusalem,” the letter said. “Israel appreciates the friendly relations between our countries and I hope for the further development of relations and cooperation.”

The two countries are discussing the prospects for cooperation in the field of economy, business, energy, tourism, education. Israel offers its services in the field of purification, desalination and rational use of water resources.

Once Israel took an active part in the reconstruction of the biggest oil refinery in Turkmenistan. Israeli companies were also actively involved in the country's agricultural sector.