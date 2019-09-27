Uzbekistan, China launch first charter flight

By Trend





A charter flight has connected the Chinese city of Xian with the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, Trend reports with reference to the State Committee for Tourism of Uzbekistan.

The flight is operated by the Chinese carrier Zhejiang Loong Airlines Co. Ltd. The first plane with guests from the China landed at the Uzbek capital's airport today, on September 27. Flights are operated on comfortable Airbus A320neo aircraft with a total capacity of 173 people.

“The launch of the Xian-Tashkent-Xian charter flight became possible thanks to a joint work on the issue of increasing Chinese tourists to Uzbekistan by the Uzbek Embassy in China and Zhejiang Loong Airlines Co. Ltd,” the committee commented.

Earlier Trend reported that President Shavkat Mirziyoyev canceled visas for Chinese tourists. From January 1, 2020, they will be able to come to Uzbekistan without visas for up to seven days.