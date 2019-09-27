Putin: Russia stands for further consolidation of strategic partnership with Turkmenistan

By Trend





In a letter to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence in further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, Trend reports on Sept. 27 referring to the letter.

The letter was sent on the national holiday of Turkmenistan - Independence Day, which is celebrated on September 27.

"Your country enjoys a well-deserved international authority, making a significant contribution to ensuring peace and stability in Central Asia," the letter said.

A substantial dialogue and mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation across various spheres have been established between the countries.

About 190 companies with Russian capital operate in Turkmenistan.

ARETI holding (formerly Itera) has been operating in Turkmenistan since 2009 through a production sharing agreement on the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea.

In 2019, Russia's Gazprom resumed purchases of Turkmen gas after a three-year hiatus. Furthermore, Russia and Turkmenistan are initiating cooperation in the Caspian Sea. In particular, the launch of a ferry service across the sea to connect Russia’s Makhachkala with the port of Turkmenbashi, is planned.

The two countries are also exploring other joint projects, including activities of Russian companies in Turkmenistan and prospects for cooperation in the industrial, construction, transport, oil and gas, chemical, and power industries.

Cooperative initiatives in such important areas as the agro-industrial complex and the supply of agricultural equipment, construction, interaction among business structures, and introduction of advanced technologies are also on the meeting’s agenda.

Recently, Turkmenistan has also been actively developing business relations with various Russian subjects, including the Tatarstan Republic, the Sverdlovsk and Astrakhan regions, and the city of St. Petersburg.