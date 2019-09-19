Turkmenistan aims to phase out ozone-depleting substances

By Trend





Comprehensive steps are being taken in Turkmenistan to phase out the use of ozone-depleting substances (ODS), Trend reports citing the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

The country observes compliance with the Montreal Protocol. The planned substances and mixtures according to Annexes A, B and E of the Montreal Protocol including methyl bromide, carbon tetrachloride and chlorofluorocarbon have been completely phased out, and the use of R-22 freon is strictly regulated.

Since the signing of the Vienna Convention and the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer (1987), five amendments have been adopted, the report said. Turkmenistan joined four of them: London amendment (1990), Copenhagen amendment (1992), Montreal amendment (1997) and Beijing amendment (1999).

In 2016, the Kigali Amendment was adopted to limit the use of a new generation of ODS substitutes - hydrofluorocarbons, which turned out to be greenhouse gases.

It was reported at the end of last year that since 1995, 99.95 percent of the main ozone depleting substances have been gradually phased out of circulation in Turkmenistan .

The R-22 remaining in controlled use is planned to be withdrawn by 2040.

Ozone-depleting substances mostly consist of gases that actively contribute to global warming. Experts note that the reduction in the use of such substances has led to a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and, as a result, contributed to the containment of climate change processes.







