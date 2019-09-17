Export of Turkish goods to Iran up

By Trend





The export of the Turkish goods to Iran increased in January-August 2019 by 5.99 percent compared to the same period of 2018 and reached $1.559 billion, Turkish Exporters’ Assembly told Trend on Sept. 11.

The export of the Turkish goods to Iran increased by 3.19 percent in August 2019 compared to August 2018 and amounted to $1.701 billion .

The export of goods from Ankara to Iran decreased by 22.57 percent in January-August 2019 compared to the same period of 2018 and reached $39.455 million.

In August 2019, the export of goods from Ankara to Iran decreased by 59.79 percent compared to August 2018 and reached $211.120 million.

The export of goods from Istanbul to Iran increased by 7.83 percent in January-August 2019 compared to the same period of 2018 and reached $860.850 million.

The export of goods from Istanbul to Iran decreased by 92.09 percent in August 2019 compared to August 2018 and reached $499.750 million.