Oil & energy ministers from 11 countries invited to Iran

By Trend





Oil and energy ministers of 11 neighboring and Central Asian countries have been invited to Iran, Managing Director of Iran’s National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Behzad Mohammadi said at a press conference, Trend reports citing Shana news agency.

He said that a conference will be held on the sidelines of the 13th Iranplast International Exhibition to be held in Tehran Sept. 22-25.

Mohammadi added that the conference aims to increase cooperation between the participating countries in the petrochemical industry.

“Iranplast will be held with the participation of 570 local, 35 foreign companies and 12 delegations from 10 countries,” he said.

He noted that startup companies will also actively participate in the exhibition.