Kyrgyz director’s movie to compete for Oscars

By Trend

Aurora movie of Kyrgyzstan’s director Bekzat Pirmatov is nominated for the Academy Awards, also officially and popularly known as the Oscars, of the Motion Picture of Arts and Sciences, Trend reports with reference to Kabar which cited the press service of Kyrgyzstan’s Union of Cinematographers.

This decision was made last Saturday at a meeting of the National Committee at the Aitmatov House of Cinema.

“The Aurora film will fight from Kyrgyzstan for participation in the “Best Foreign Language Film” nomination,” the Committee said. - The 92nd award ceremony will be held Feb. 9 in Los Angeles. The Oscars’ foreign committees are now choosing their long list candidate, and after a special jury of the Academy, they will select the short list.

Aurora’s main action takes place in the sanatorium of the same name in Issyk-Kul, which was built back in the Soviet era. Since then, it has not changed at all. The tragic and at the same time funny situations in which the heroes find themselves reflect the main problems of the country.

The Oscars, are awards for artistic and technical merit in the film industry. Given annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), the awards are an international recognition of excellence in cinematic achievements as assessed by the Academy's voting membership.