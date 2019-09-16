First National Nomad Games start in Kyrgyzstan

By Trend





The First National Nomad Games have started today in Talas Oblast, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Thus, the central racetrack named after Raikan Alkanov will host the first games of kok-boru. Teams from Osh and Naryn Oblasts are expected to play at 16:00. In total, 9 teams are represented within the National Games in the discipline of kok-boru (Kyrgyz national game).

Toguz corgool, ordo and salbuurun national games will begin on Sept.17-18-19. Competitions on national wrestling - er enish, alysh and Kyrgyz wrestling will start on Sept. 20. The final day of Sept. 21 will be the busiest, with final meetings in wrestling, racing and finally in kok-boru.

The cultural programme of the National Nomad Games will begin with a Manas theatrical performance, which includes demonstration of national cuisine of nomads, the finishing of the yurt, the songs and dances of nomads and the competition for the quick assembly of the yurt.

A concert will be on the final day, Sept.21, followed by a farewell parade with a theatrical performance.

The National Nomad Games will be held annually in Kyrgyzstan in each of oblasts in order to promote the Games throughout the country.