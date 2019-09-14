World Bank: Georgia will require sustained reforms in education sector

By Trend

Increased focus on education and the quality of human capital is a strategic priority for Georgia, World Bank (WB) told Trend.

The Bank has been supporting education reforms in Georgia for a long time and there have been tremendous improvements in the system in terms of provision and access.

"However, many challenges remain in terms of quality and performance. Georgia remains behind countries with similar per capita income in learning outcomes. Moreover, there are substantial in-country differences in performance, which are determined by location, socioeconomic status, and the availability of school resources. The existing public financing model of higher education does not lend itself to quality teaching and is not linked to the demands of the labor market in terms of skills development", said the WB.

As the Bank noted, the government of Georgia has made the strategic move to implement the needed reforms and changes on attitudes and educational approaches that will create a new foundation and generation of human capital akin to the best examples from the USA and the EU.

According to WB, Georgia will require sustained reforms in the education sector that the World Bank will be supporting through "Georgia I2Q Project – Innovation, Inclusion and Quality." These investments will be accompanied by a Development Policy Operation 2020, currently under discussion, which will include key policy triggers to be supported within the education sector.