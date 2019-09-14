Kyrgyzstan’s Permanent Representative to NATO appointed

By Trend

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov on Friday, Sept. 13 signed a Decree, according to which Muktar Dzhumaliyev has been appointed Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and Permanent Representative of the Kyrgyz Republic to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in conjunction with the residence in the city of Brussels, Trend reports with reference to Kabar which cited the press service of the Kyrgyz President.

Dzhumaliyev is the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Kingdom of Belgium, the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the French Republic, Permanent Representative of Kyrgyzstan to the European Union, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).