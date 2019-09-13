Kyrgyzstan to host Eurasian Week Int’l Forum of EAEU member states

By Trend





Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek will host the "Eurasian Week" International Business Forum of the Eurasian Economic Union member states under the motto: “Consolidation. Development. Strength”, Trend reports with reference to Kabar which cited Deputy Minister of Economy Eldar Alisherov.

He said the Forum will be held on Sept. 25-27 at the Ala-Archa state residence.

“The agenda of the IV International Forum is focused on the discussion of the results of the fifth anniversary of the EAEU Treaty and the designation of new vectors of integration, the development of cooperation with partners and the creation of platform for business meetings. The program of the Forum involves the organization of more than 20 sites in three blocks.

This is a Strategic Track that includes the key and promising areas of the EAEU development. Partner Track - here the participants will discuss practical issues for business in the main areas of special relevance for Kyrgyzstan and the EAEU,” Alisherov said.

He added a special place in the “Eurasian Week 2019” will be taken by the agriculture and food industry exhibition. Experienced manufacturers who are ready to share their competence, and also companies that are only looking for business solutions are invited to participate in the exhibition.

The International Exhibition Forum “Eurasian Week” is held for the fourth year in a row. The results of previous years showed that the Forum has established itself as the main business event and a platform for free exchange of views for representatives of the business community, government agencies and expert community of the EAEU and third countries.

In turn, Head of the Department of the Investment Promotion and Protection Agency Nurlan Aripov said the popularity of the Forum is growing among international businessmen. “Nowadays, businessmen from far abroad and even African countries are interested in participating in the Forum,” Aripov said.

“First of all, at the Forum businessmen will be able to get first-hand information about the opportunities of the EAEU, the future of the Union, as well as to expand the geography of business, conclude contracts, etc.,” Stalbek Akmatov, Chairman of the National Business Alliance of the Kyrgyz Republic summed up.