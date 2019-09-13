Iranian envoy calls for increasing volume of bilateral trade with Tajikistan

By Trend





The extraordinary and plenipotentiary Iranian ambassador to Tajikistan has referred to the complementary natures of the two economies of Iran and Tajikistan, calling for increasing the volume of bilateral trade between Tehran and Dushanbe, Trend reports with reference to Mehr News Agency.

The Iranian ambassador to Tajikistan Mohammad Taghi Saberi made the remarks in a meeting with the economy minister of Tajikistan on Thursday in Dushanbe, during which he expressed the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to transfer its knowledge and experiences in the field of economic cooperation to the Central Asian country.

Tajikistan's Minister of economic development and trade Nematullo Hikmatulloh, for his part, referred to the presence of the Iranian businesspeople and economic agents in Tajikistan over the past decades and called for the further expansion and strengthening of economic relations between the two countries in various economic areas.

The two sides attached great importance to the role of private sector economic agents, stressing the need to facilitate more trade relations between the two countries and closer cooperation between joint chambers of commerce.