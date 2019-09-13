Composition of Turkmen-Kyrgyz intergovernmental commission approved by Turkmenistan

By Trend





The composition of the intergovernmental Turkmen-Kyrgyz commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and humanitarian cooperation has been approved on behalf of the Turkmen side, Trend reports referring to the decree of the president of Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan have recently discussed the prospects for cooperation in the creation of processing enterprises.

The parties agreed to support the creation of joint ventures aimed at the markets of the EU, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and China. Kyrgyzstan is also negotiating with the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan to look for opportunities to increase trade.

Turkmenistan is ready to consider the possibility of joint mining and processing of minerals in Kyrgyzstan. The parties are discussing the prospects of partnership in industry and transport.

Moreover, Kyrgyzstan promised to intensify work on the construction of the Turkmenistan-Kyrgyzstan-China gas pipeline.