Uzbekistan introduces visa-free regime for China citizens

By Azernews





President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree on establishing a visa-free entry regime for citizens of China including Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Trend reports referring Uzbek media.

According to the decree, from January 1, 2020, a visa-free regime will be established for citizens of China, including the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region for their entry to Uzbekistan for a period of no more than seven days in the prescribed manner through the country's international airports.

Earlier Trend reported that from January 1, 2020, Uzbekistan introduces a visa-free regime for travel up to 30 days for citizens of the Caribbean.

States whose citizens will be able to come to Uzbekistan without visas include Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, Grenada, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Costa Rica, Cuba, Nicaragua, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago, Salvador, Saint - Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Bahamas, Dominica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Jamaica.

Thus, Uzbekistan becomes the second country after Georgia in the CIS and the first in Central Asia to have such a liberal entry regime for foreign citizens.

In 2018, a visa-free regime for travel up to one month was introduced for seven countries: Israel, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Turkey, Japan, Tajikistan and France. In January 2019, Uzbekistan added 45 more states to this list. It mainly includes European countries, in particular Italy, Austria, Norway and Great Britain, as well as some others, for example, Canada and New Zealand.