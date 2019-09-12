TODAY.AZ / World news

Kyrgyzstan launches electronic ticketing in public transport

12 September 2019 [14:15] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The Bishkek Mayor’s Office presented experimental samples of payment cards that citizens can use when traveling by public transport, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Electronic ticketing in test mode was launched recently in the Kyrgyz capital city of Bishkek; validators and video cameras began to be installed on buses and trolleybuses.

“The Swiss company BPC, which won the tender, presented prototypes of transport cards, which will be introduced in October-November. And yes, they, of course, will be in the Kyrgyz language,” assured the Bishkek Mayor’s Office.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/186215.html

Print version

Views: 111

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also