Kyrgyzstan launches electronic ticketing in public transport

The Bishkek Mayor’s Office presented experimental samples of payment cards that citizens can use when traveling by public transport, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Electronic ticketing in test mode was launched recently in the Kyrgyz capital city of Bishkek; validators and video cameras began to be installed on buses and trolleybuses.

“The Swiss company BPC, which won the tender, presented prototypes of transport cards, which will be introduced in October-November. And yes, they, of course, will be in the Kyrgyz language,” assured the Bishkek Mayor’s Office.