Turkmenistan hosts international electricity forum

By Trend





An international exhibition and conference titled "Main directions of the energy industry growth of Turkmenistan" was opened in the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat (September 12-14), Trend reports referring to the organizers of the event, namely the Turkmen Ministry of Energy and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan (CCIT).

Turkmenistan has a Concept of Development of the Electric Power Industry of Turkmenistan for 2013-2020, in accordance with which 6 new power plants were built in different regions of the country.

Turkmen electricity is currently exported to Afghanistan and Iran.

A project is underway for the construction of a high-voltage power line with a voltage of 500 kilovolts in the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan route. The prospects of deliveries to the markets of the Caucasus and Central Asia are also being looked into.

It was previously reported that the total volume of electricity produced in Turkmenistan by 2024 is planned to be increased to 33 billion kilowatt hours, which exceeds the current figures by almost 30 percent.

It was recently reported that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) allocated $500 million for an electricity project in Turkmenistan. A transmission line for the country will be created within its framework, which will increase the reliability of energy supply to both domestic consumers and neighboring countries importing electricity, including Afghanistan.