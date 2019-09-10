Iran to host International Conference on Coasts, Ports and Marine Structures

By Trend





Iran will host the International Conference on Coasts, Ports and Marine Structures (ICOPMAS) in November 2020, said Deputy Minister of Road and Urban Development

"The international conference is a biannual event, which focuses on scientific topics and marine structures," said Mohammad Rastad, Trend reports citing ILNA.

"The government should first issue a permit to hold the conference. The possible effect of the conference on scientific development and installation of marine structures has been discussed recently by the government culture committee," he added.

In his words, private sector, domestic and foreign sponsors will provide major part of conference costs to minimize the cost for the event organizers.

"The conference will focus on problems in ports, coasts, marine structures, engineering and oceanography," he indicated.

"Representatives from about 30 countries including 70 academicians and 1,100 experts attended the previous conference in 2018," he added.