Two short films from Kyrgyzstan were awarded at the Baikonur International Film Festival in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kabar which cited Cinematography Development Fund reported.

The event took place in Almaty on Sept. 4-8.

Janysh Karashov's Farewell was awarded the For the Best Film prize. Young performers Salamat Nurmambetov and Daniel Kurmanaliyev were awarded in the Best Actor category.

Daniyar Abirov was named the Best Director of the festival for his 51+ film.