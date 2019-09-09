Rainy weather expected in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on September 10. Short rain is predicted in some places in the evening. North-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 17-20 °Cat night, 24-27 °C in the daytime, in Baku 17-19 °C at night, 24-26 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 765 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 65-75 percent at night, 50-60 percent in the daytime.

Rainy weather is expected in country's regions. Showers are predicted in some places. Fog will be observed in some places in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 14-19 °C at night, 21-26 °C in the daytime, in mountains 7-11 °C at night, 12-17 °C in the daytime.

The weather will be favorable for meteo-sensitive people.