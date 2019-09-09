Kyrgyz Embassy in Turkey holds Evening of Kyrgyzstan

By Trend





The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Turkey in cooperation with the municipality of Etimesgut district of Ankara held Evening of Kyrgyzstan within the framework of the traditional annual Anatolian Festival of Culture and Art, Trend reports with reference to Kabar which sited the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry reported.

In the course of the event, the Embassy prepared the Kyrgyz Pavilion with demonstration of Kyrgyz products of folk arts and crafts and information booklets on the tourism potential of Kyrgyzstan.

The event also included a concert with a group of artists from Kyrgyzstan and Kyrgyz talents from the Diaspora in Antalya.

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Turkey Kubanychbek Omuraliyev, Head of Etimesgut district of Ankara Enver Demirel, deputies of the Parliament of local self-government, heads of other cities, representatives of ministries and departments of Turkey, diplomatic corps, Kyrgyz students, as well as representatives of the Diaspora of Kyrgyzstan living in Turkey took part in the event.