Uzbekistan to launch weekly charter flights to Ukraine

By Trend





On Oct. 5, a direct weekly charter flight on the route Tashkent - Kiev - Tashkent will be launched, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

Flights will be operated on Airbus A320 aircraft. Travel time 4 hours 30 minutes. Free baggage allowance is 20 kilograms.

Flights will be operated on Saturdays (GMT + 5): HY3563 Tashkent 23:55 - Kiev 02:45; HY3564 Kiev 04:15 - Tashkent 10:45.

Airfare from Kiev to Tashkent starts at $ 138. Children from 2 to 12 years old get a 20 percent discount on the tariff.

When tickets are returned up to three days before departure, a fine of 100 euros is charged, less than 72 hours before departure and after the departure of the aircraft, the ticket price is not refunded.