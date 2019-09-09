Inflow of direct foreign investments in Kyrgyzstan increases by 59.4%

By Trend





Inflow of direct foreign investments in Kyrgyzstan in the first half of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018 increased by 59.4% and amounted to USD 393.7 million, Trend citing Kabar.

According to the National Statistics Committee’s data, the inflow exceeded the outflow by USD 120.7 million.

The main volume of direct foreign investments (about 98%) is directed to geological exploration, processing enterprises, mining, information and communication, wholesale and retail trade, as well as financial intermediation and insurance.

Foreign direct investment from non-CIS countries increased 1.8 times compared to the first half of 2018, mainly due to their growth from Canada (8.9 times), Great Britain (4.6 times), China (1.9 times) and the Netherlands (1.4 times).

China (46.2% of the total volume of foreign direct investment), the United Kingdom (16.4%), Canada (11.2%), the Netherlands (8.0%) and Turkey (4.4%) accounted for the largest share in the total volume of foreign direct investment inflows.

Compared to the first half of 2018, the volume of foreign direct investment in Issyk-Kul Oblast increased by 22.1 times, the city of Osh - by 3.4 times, Jalal-Abad Oblast - by 2.2 times, Chui Oblast - by 1.8 times, while the inflow of investment in other regions decreased.

The outflow of foreign direct investment in the first half of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018 increased by 15.5 % and amounted to USD 273 million.

The increase in the outflow of investments in the first half of 2019 was observed in agriculture - 10.0 times, construction - 4.7 times, mining - 2.3 times, geological exploration - 1.7 times, financial intermediation and insurance - 1.6 times, information and communication - 1.5 times.

At the same time, the outflow of investments from the enterprises of the sphere of activity of hotels and restaurants, supply of electricity, gas and steam, transport activity, processing industries, wholesale and retail trade decreased.

Outflow of foreign direct investment to non-CIS countries increased by 19.0 percent compared to the first half of 2018, mainly due to their increase in Cyprus (by 5.2 times), China (by 2.9 times), Turkey (by 15.8 percent) and Germany (by 12.1 percent).

The increase in the outflow of foreign direct investment in comparison with the first half of 2018 was observed in all regions, except Jalal-Abad and Issyk-Kul Oblasts, as well as the city of Bishkek.