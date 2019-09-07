Turkmenistan attends UN conference on legal identity

By Trend





The Turkmen delegation took part in the regional conference on legal identity and prevention of statelessness in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The representatives of five Central Asian countries attended the event. The event was organized by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The Turkmen delegation consisted of the management of the State Migration Service and representatives of the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Health, Foreign Ministry, Interior Ministry and the State Statistics Committee.

The Turkmen side made presentations on the review of the national civil registration system and preparation for the upcoming census.

UNHCR approved a global plan of action in November 2014 to eradicate statelessness in 2014-2024, which was enshrined in a resolution of the UN General Assembly.

Some 735 people, permanently residing in the territory of the country, without citizenship and who are the representatives of different nationalities, became Turkmen citizens in 2018. Some 8,145 people became Turkmen citizens in 2011-2017.