Joint exercises of Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan complete

By Trend





At the Edelweiss training center in the Issyk-Kul region, the bilateral joint special tactical exercises of the special forces of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan “Anirakai-2019” were closed, Trend reports referring to Kabar, which cited the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyzstan.

In the course of the exercises that began on September 2, theoretical and practical exercises were conducted with the personnel in mountain and tactical and special training, military topography, organization of communications with radio training, etc.

Moreover, according to the plan of the exercises, special forces conducted reconnaissance and search operations in the Chon Kemin gorge, during which the combined groups identified the temporary base of illegal armed groups (IAG), and also worked out shooting skills and organized an reconnaissance ambush on the routes of the IAG advancement.

The main purpose of the exercises was to test the readiness and work out the coherence of special forces during joint operations.

The “Anirakai” exercises were conducted in accordance with the Plan of bilateral cooperation between the defense departments of the Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. This year about 300 servicemen of two states took part in them. In 2018 they took place on the territory of Kazakhstan.