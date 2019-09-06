Korean experts intend to cooperate with Kyrgyzstan’s epidemiological service

By Trend





Experts from KATRI Korean corporation Glark Ok, Kim Soo-Young, K.Lee visited the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of the Kyrgyz Health Ministry, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The press service of the Health Ministry reported that the experts expressed their intention to cooperate on the issues of conformity assessment of light and textile goods. There are also plans for training and exchange of experience.

“They experts shared the information that in Korea a lot of attention is paid to the issues of supervision over the quality and safety of goods of light industry and textile industry, inspection of production is carried out almost 12 times a year in different directions, which ensures the elimination of the risk of counterfeit and low-quality products,” the report says.