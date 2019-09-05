Japan interested in joint infrastructure projects with Kazakhstan

By Trend





Japan is interested in implementation of joint infrastructure projects in cooperation with Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

This became known during the meeting between First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi with deputies of National Diet of Japan.

During the meeting, the parties noted the level of multilateral partnership and gave special attention to development of Kazakh-Japan cooperation in politics, inter-parliamentary, trade, economic and investments areas, the report said.

Tileuberdi, having briefed the Japan party on recent politic and socio-economic changes in Kazakhstan, encouraged to activate bilateral relation between Nur-Sultan and Tokyo. He furthermore noted that currently there are all necessary conditions created in the country for holding business.

Having noted the leading role of Kazakhstan in Central Asia, Deputy of National Diet of Japan Fumiaki Kobayashi stated the interest of Japan in establishing cooperation in areas of natural resources development, environmental protection, expansion of business contacts, agriculture and implementation of prospective infrastructure projects between two countries.

Japan party also noted the high potential of Almaty city for development of Kazakhs tourism having noted city’s rich natural resources.

Overall, parties expressed satisfaction with current condition of bilateral cooperation and stated interest in further development of partnership.