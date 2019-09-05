Georgia's capital joins World Tourism Cities Federation

By Trend





Georgian capital of Tbilisi has joined World Tourism Cities Federation (WTCF), said Mayor of Tbilisi Kakha Kaladze, Trend reports referring to 1tv.ge.

The mayor of the capital spoke about the benefits of the membership in WTCF.

“This implies an active cooperation between the member cities in the field of tourism, establishing new ties with various industry associations, conducting thematic and business meetings, promoting tourism products and increasing awareness of the cities," said the mayor.

"Therefore, we must do everything possible to introduce the world to our country, our city, its sights and traditions," he added.

According to him, Georgia is ready to receive tourists from all countries and ensure their safety in the country as much as possible.

“First of all, joining the Federation is important for the development of the economy of our city and country,” Kaladze emphasized.

World Tourism Cities Federation, which was voluntarily formed by famous tourism cities and tourism-related institutions in the world upon the initiative of Beijing, is the world’s first international tourism organization focusing on cities. It was established on 15 September 2012 in Beijing, where its headquarters and secretariat are based.