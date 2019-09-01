Iranian nuclear facilities inspected

By Trend

An inspection has been made to the Iranian nuclear facilities of Arak, Fordo and Natanz, chairman of the Nuclear Committee of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Ebrahim Rezaei told Tasnim News Agency, Trend reports.

According to him, a delegation of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission made an inspection to the nuclear facilities.

Rezaei added that the inspection was aimed at reducing Iran's commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In January 2016, the JCPOA was implemented between Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, UK, France and Germany) in connection with Iran's nuclear program. In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and imposed sanctions against Iran in November of the same year. In order to preserve the agreements reached as part of the JCPOA, the European signatories of the deal stated in January 2019 that a financial mechanism for maintaining trade with Iran called INSTEX was formed.

On May 8, 2019, Iran announced that it had ceased fulfilling its commitments regarding the sale of over 300 kilograms of uranium, as stated in the deal, basing its decision on the other signatories having not fulfilled their obligations. On July 7, Iran announced that it will not be fulfilling its commitments regarding the enrichment of uranium at 3.67 percent and the reconstruction of the Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility as stated in the deal.

The 60-day deadline given by Iran to European countries involved ends on September 7 this year.